Lbp Am Sa Raises Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $22,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $301.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.71 and a 200 day moving average of $242.20. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $307.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.