Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys 5,500 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $279.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $286.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.50 and a 200 day moving average of $210.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

