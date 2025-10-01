Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presper Financial Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.68.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,134.57. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average is $160.34. The company has a market cap of $359.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

