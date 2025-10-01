Forbes J M & Co. LLP Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.2% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 120,706 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 52.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6%

HON opened at $210.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.79 and its 200 day moving average is $217.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

