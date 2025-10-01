Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 1.1% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $78,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 209.8% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $245.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.66. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

