Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Sells 151 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 53.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.22.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $233.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

