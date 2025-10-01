Sicart Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of T stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

