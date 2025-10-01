Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Acquired by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $422.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

