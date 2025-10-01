Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $498.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.25 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.42.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.