Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,562 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $130,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IVW stock opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.