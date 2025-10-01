Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,562 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $130,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.