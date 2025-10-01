Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $17.68 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $17,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 97.5% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $158.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.91 and a 200-day moving average of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.72. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.