Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Acquired by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 106.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

