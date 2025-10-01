670 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Bought by Panoramic Capital Partners LLC

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,625.40. The trade was a 129.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total value of $76,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,828.80. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,265 shares of company stock worth $4,002,332 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $251.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.83 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The business had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

