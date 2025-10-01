Pacific Point Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Pacific Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Read acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average of $97.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

