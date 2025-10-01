Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Prologis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $2,120,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

