Lbp Am Sa Sells 308,740 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 308,740 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $41,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

