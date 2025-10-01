Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

