Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $238.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.27 and its 200-day moving average is $242.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.20 and a 1 year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

