Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Holdings Boosted by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $56,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

