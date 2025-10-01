Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 3,478 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lowered its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Entergy by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.08. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

