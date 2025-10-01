Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $920.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $833.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $712.47. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The business had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.82.

In related news, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 878 shares in the company, valued at $790,200. This represents a 61.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,851,900. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,702 shares of company stock valued at $51,094,820. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

