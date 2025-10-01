Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Has $907,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 419,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

