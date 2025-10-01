Midwest Financial Group LLC Buys 138 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of RTX opened at $167.31 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28. The firm has a market cap of $223.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.