Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.6% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 443 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,324 shares of company stock worth $70,235,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $1,198.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $509.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,208.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,155.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,334.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

