Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.4%

LMT opened at $499.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

