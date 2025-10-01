SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,131 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF $SPIP

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

