Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $1.06 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PayPal by 124.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,520 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PayPal by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.