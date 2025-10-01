iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Acquired by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6,835.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 95,010 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106,116.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $72.79.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

