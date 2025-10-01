Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Stock Position Raised by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,612 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 839,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after acquiring an additional 838,892 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,058,000 after acquiring an additional 819,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 660,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after acquiring an additional 479,115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

