Victrix Investment Advisors Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Victrix Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.7% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262,309 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after buying an additional 8,954,248 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,699,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,923 shares of company stock valued at $25,932,955. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.41 and a 1 year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

