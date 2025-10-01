Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ is Lynx Investment Advisory’s Largest Position

Lynx Investment Advisory cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,583 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Lynx Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lynx Investment Advisory owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 24,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 103,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SPHQ stock opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $73.79.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.