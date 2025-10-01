Panoramic Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,925 Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 112.9% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $54.40 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.