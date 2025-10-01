1,410 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Acquired by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $254.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.44. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

