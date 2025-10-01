Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,415 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

