Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 300 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $463.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.78 and its 200 day moving average is $431.39. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $467.00.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

