Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 285 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93,830.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 166,080 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $355.47 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $355.57. The company has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

