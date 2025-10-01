Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Holdings Lifted by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.5% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $612.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $615.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.65. The company has a market cap of $735.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

