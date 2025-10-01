Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $47,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $239.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.77 and a 52 week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 38.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $15,337,855.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 634,177,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,003,901,185.26. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,520,207 shares of company stock valued at $608,126,659. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

