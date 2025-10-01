Rogco LP Purchases 246 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Rogco LP boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 35,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Paychex stock opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.02 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.53%.

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

