Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Invests $231,000 in Realty Income Corporation $O

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.3% in the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.1% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $64.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Shares of O opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

