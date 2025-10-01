Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,593 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 109,883.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,078,000 after acquiring an additional 237,987 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $129.75 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.19. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

