Impact Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Impact Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

EME opened at $650.19 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $667.64. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.15.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

