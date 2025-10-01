Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Holdings Reduced by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,070.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rolek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rolek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 905.2% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $402.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $405.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

