Impact Capital Partners LLC Buys 567 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,767 shares of company stock worth $1,488,745. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

