Fortive Corporation $FTV Position Lessened by Dogwood Wealth Management LLC

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in Fortive by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 13,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 22,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Fortive Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE FTV opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Fortive Corporation has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

