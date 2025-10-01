First Pacific Financial Decreases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

First Pacific Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.0%

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $120.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.