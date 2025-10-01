Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ is Provident Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 14.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $44,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

