Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 2.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 225,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,436. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.