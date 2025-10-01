General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,585.70. This trade represents a 75.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock worth $122,377,213. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.