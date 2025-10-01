Cooper Financial Group Sells 9,460 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,557,000 after purchasing an additional 183,095 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153,895 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,209,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $105.41.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.